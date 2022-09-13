Vitafoam Bags West Africa Innovation Excellence Award



A frontline manufacturer of rigid foam in Nigeria, Vitafoam Nigeria PLC, has bagged the much-coveted West Africa Innovation Award of Excellence following the company’s continuous development of innovative products and sustenance of exemplary customer care.



Presenting the award at the company’s corporate headquarters in Lagos at the weekend, the Project Director, West Africa Innovation Award, Mr Bidemi Adesanya, explained that Vitafoam had always been associated with professionalism, quality products and services.



“We looked at the goods, product innovation, quality of product and customer service, professionalism and processes that bring forth the product. Vitafoam excels in all the parameters. We have a panel of judges that comprises respected executives across different sectors both within and outside the country that make the final decision, ”Adesanya said.



Vitafoam’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Taiwo Ayodele Adeniyi, who received the Award noted that it was an objective justification of the Company’s unique ways of doing business.



According to him, Vitafoam placed premium on Research and Development while the Company ensures that its products are designed for different segments of the customers, based on the customers’ needs.



“The significance of the award is that it goes to confirm that in the long run, hard work would always pay off. One thing about Vitafoam is that the Company continues to seek improvement in all its production processes. We are never tired of innovating in getting things done better, “said Adeniyi.



Corroborating him, Vitafoam’s Commercial Director, Mr Sola Owoade, explained that the goal was to make sleeping enjoyable for people of different ages.

“We want our customers to enjoy their sleep. That is why we have products designed for people of different ages. we are the first company in Nigeria to produce synchronized fiber pillows. It is called memory pillow because it has capacity to remember it’s original position. We are also currently producing automobile filters, the company started operation late last year.



We are the first company to produce this in Nigeria. In all the businesses we are doing, customer is much valuable, ”Owoade said.