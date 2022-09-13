Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: Queen’s Counsels Become King’s Counsels

Following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, and the ascension of her son, King Charles III, the Australian legal community has announced the change in title for senior Barristers previously appointed Queen’s Counsel, who now automatically become King’s Counsel.

In a statement issued first to Lawyers Weekly, the Australian Bar Association (ABA) confirmed that persons appointed as QCs will automatically become KCs, following the ascension to the throne of King Charles III.

Following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II on 9 September, the appointments of persons as Queen’s counsel by letters patent continue automatically, the ABA has confirmed. By custom, those persons, upon the passing of Her Majesty, became ‘King’s counsel’ (or ‘KC’). They did not need to seek new letters patent or take any further action,” the association explained in a statement.

Similarly, the UK-based Bar Council has been advised by the Crown Office, that QCs become KCs with immediate effect.

Speaking following the death of her majesty, ABA President, Dr Matt Collins AM, KC, said that Queen Elizabeth II “served the people of Australia, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with unfailing dignity, compassion, intelligence and grace, over seven remarkable decades”.

“Throughout that period, Australia has been very well served by, and owes much of its stability and prosperity to the institutions and Westminster traditions of which Her Majesty has been a vital and wise custodian”, he proclaimed.

“On this sad day, the legal profession joins in mourning the death of Her Majesty, and in offering our best wishes to her successor, King Charles III.”

The ABA, on behalf of Australia’s more than 6,000 barristers, offered its heartfelt condolences to the royal family in the wake of the passing.

