Pastor Adeboye’s Son Donates Reflective Vests to Redeemed Volunteers, Visits Hospital

Pastor Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Enoch Adeboye,  has donated 250 reflective vests  to the  Redeemed Volunteers, a local vigilance group.

The donation was made following their request and was expected to help them in their security and traffic control duties during programmes on Redemption Camp. 

According to a statement, “This was done in partnership with RCCG Pastors’ Seeds Family, an organisation to cater for children of pastors and ministers in RCCG which Pastor Leke coordinates and RCCG Youth Province 1, where he is the Assistant Pastor in Charge of Province. 

“A total of 250 reflective vests were donated and received with appreciation”.

Also, Pastor Leke Adeboye paid a visit to the Redeemer’s Health Centre to pray for the sick, encourage them and distributed fruits. He was accompanied by the Councillor for Ofada Ward in Obafemi Owode Local Government, Honourable Adeola Abolaji, as well as ministers and

members of the church and supported by the Pastors’ Seeds Family.

The statement said, “A total of 420 people benefitted from this visit including the hospital staff, the admitted patients and their visitors. This is not the first hospital benefiting from the generosity of Pastor Leke Adeboye. 

“Earlier this year, eight women who delivered babies had their bills paid at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital. In addition, four women who were held back in the hospital due to unpaid bills got their bills paid and were subsequently released.

“Also, Pastor Leke recently donated a library and six computers to Sogunle primary school. In addition, a block of classrooms was renovated and their toilets were refurbished. Pastor Leke Adeboye hopes to embark on greater CSR projects in the near future and beyond.”

