Osun Varsity Suspends Six Students for Cultism, Produces Five PhD Holders

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As Osun State University, (UNIOSUN) suspended six students at Ikire Campus of the institution for their involvement in cultism activities, the University is also producing first set of five holders degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

The Vice Chancellor of the State University, Professor Clement Adebooye, who made this known yesterday at the 11th Convocation press conference held at the institution’s premises said he felt on top of the world that a total number of 2,033 graduands will be conferred with first degrees across the colleges of the university.

He said for students to have sense of belonging in the University a good vice-chancellor would not isolate any students saying they are being taken good care under the Dean students affairs and students’ leaders for them to do away with all social vices.

However, the Vice-chancellor also emphasised that out of this number, 45 First Class (Honours) degrees will be awarded to those students who have separated themselves from the lot academically.

Also, 561 graduands will be awarded Second Class (Honours) Upper degrees, 1,012 made Second Class (Honours) Lower degree, 279 made Third Class (Honours) degree, while one graduand will be awarded the Pass degree.

The VC, however, noted that over the course of the year, the institution have implemented series of development initiatives channeled to improve the welfare of staff and students, and promote infrastructural development of the University.

The VC stressed that his major achievements in students’ welfare is that has have been able to reorientate students to shun drug abuse, sexual harassment, examination malpractices, and cultism.

He posited that the executives of the Students’ Union in July of this year held a sensitisation campaign to educate their colleagues of the inherent dangers associated with these social vices.

He also said that the 11th convocation ceremony, the institution would be conferring honorary degrees on two distinguished and esteemed Nigerians, whose contributions to society have positively impacted lives.

They are Dr Lawrence Segun Aina, the former Chairman of Oodua Group of Companies and Dr (Mrs) Victoria Adunola Samson, the Managing Director of BOVAS Oil and Gas.

The VC also mentioned that the management, alongside the Governing

Council has been working hard to ensure that the University’s resources are prudently utilized, leaving no room for wastage or financial mismanagement.

He posited that with the work done over the last eight months, the institution has put measures in place to assure UNIOSUN’s status as a leading global higher institution.