MacTay Launches Employee Ambassador Program



Oluchi Chibuzor



MacTay, one of Africa’s leading management consulting firms has launched its first-ever employee ambassador program, designed to leverage employees’ expertise, experience, and network to position the brand strategically and its offerings locally and globally.



This, the company said, is because employees can be a much more reliable source for broadening a brand’s influence.



Commenting on the launch recently, the head of Communications, MacTay, Omotoyosi Ajayi, said brand promotion should become a part of company culture as their businesses evolve.



According to her, ‘The MacTay Ambassador Program’ (MAP) is aimed at putting MacTay on the map and a collaborative effort between the employees and the company to increase brand awareness and drive sales.



She maintained that the MAP program is a marketing strategy that utilizes MacTay’s message, content, and employee creativity to improve areas of the business-like sales, brand recognition, and corporate reputation.



She revealed that the overall goal of the MAP program is to build relationships and partnerships with employees to genuinely align with the company’s content, product, and services.



“Having dedicated employee advocates who are willing to endorse MacTay personally reflects well on the brand. Brand ambassadorship reflects the quality and value of a brand and customers see this individual endorsement from employees as more organic and credible than the brand’s direct marketing and advertising Employee ambassadors were commissioned as leaders and brand influencers to spread goodwill and spread positive messages about their MacTay experience and brand offerings, which would in turn build brand awareness and positive brand perception, “she said.