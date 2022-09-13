Lagos Trains Retirees on Waste Plastic Recycling Business





Segun James

As part of the effort to develop retiring officers from the state civil service, the Lagos State Government has commenced a five-day training programme for retirees of the Lagos State public service.

In his speech at the event that took place at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat Ikeja, the state Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the focus on plastic recycling for retirees of the state public service is meant to provide them with the knowledge, skills and competencies that would be advantageous to accessing opportunities in plastic recycling space and all its value chain.

The Head of Service who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, Mrs. Sunkanmi Oyegbola, assured them that Lagos State would continue to assist in building capacity and creating opportunities for private-public sector collaboration.

He maintained that the training programme on waste plastics recycling is not only apt at this moment but also key in the education of Lagosians on the identification and segregation of wastes and their proper disposal, available opportunities in the waste plastics value chain and other economic advantages inherent in the general management of wastes.

According to him, “I am confident that this programme will go a long way in promoting the right attitude to the management of wastes, particularly during this rainy season, to compliment the state government effort on its environment and health policies aimed at preventing environmental hazards and promoting waste to wealth initiatives.

“Let me also affirm that the programme was in fulfilment of the promise by the present administration that no one will be left behind in implementing the THEMES agenda, our retirees inclusive. In this regard, please be assured that the Lagos State Government will continue to assist in building capacity and creating opportunities for private-public sector collaboration and supporting innovation and knowledge sharing for the enhancement of our collection mutual benefit and advantage in all spheres of the economy.”

Also in her address, the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service,

Mrs. Sunkanmi Oyegbola, who was represented by the Secretary, Staff Housing Board, Mr. AbdulRafiu Fashola, said the training programme marked another stride in the commitment of the present administration to run an inclusive policy that accommodates and support retirees even in retirement to still contribute their quota to the growth and development of Lagos State.

She further hinted that the training was all about acquiring skills, knowledge and attitude, which according to her, cannot be over-emphasised because it would enable all the participants to acquire insight and to be more conscientious about the general management of waste around the environment and as well raise awareness on areas of opportunities in plastic recycling in particular, urging all participants to listen attentively and tap from the knowledge of the facilitators.

Also, in his goodwill message, the Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, said there are many gains inherent in managing plastic wastes, urging participants to pay attention to the five-day training, and implored them to ask questions on anything not clear to them.

He noted that the indiscriminate disposal of plastics, the amount of space it occupies on the landfills and its non-biodegradable nature have raised serious concern at different fora in recent times, while congratulating the participants for having such opportunity by the state government, even after retirement.