Lagos Rain: Nine Persons Rescued from Sinking Building

Rebecca Ejifoma

Nine persons have been rescued from a sinking building in the Maryland area of Lagos on Monday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.

The Lagos Territorial Coordinator of the agency Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed the development in a statement to Channels Television.

He said, “NEMA received a distressed alert on a sinking storey building where nine people are said to be trapped. The building is located at 47 Akinwunmi street, Akinwunmi North, Estate Mende, Maryland, Ikeja.”

“All nine trapped ladies have been successfully rescued,” he added.

Other agencies who were on the ground include the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA); the State Fire Service, and Police Disaster Management Unit.

Meanwhile, two men, were swept away at two locations in Iyana Ipaja and Command areas of Lagos State following the heavy downpour.

One of the victims, simply known as Alfa was swept in the heavy flooding that took over communities including Ajayi Street, Olubodun Ifesowapo, Olubodun, Fafunwa, Ipaja West and TiOluwani in Alimosho LGA.

Alfa was said to have initially escaped with his wife and four children but returned to his residence to pick up some items when the flood overwhelmed him.

While the two men with Alfa made it out with the help of the community members, his family has been evacuated to the residence of a relative.

Another man was said to have gone missing after he slipped on the Command bridge and fell into the running water. He was, however, carried away before help could reach him. NEMA confirmed the tragic incident.