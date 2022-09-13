GTBank Close UNILAG Branch for One Month over Fire Incident

Nume Ekeghe

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc will close its branch located at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for one month, following a fire incident, which occurred last Sunday. Chief Communication Officer, GTCO, Mrs. Oyinade Adegite, told THISDAY that there were no casualties and that the fire started from university’s alumni building.

She said: “There were no casualties and money was lost. The fire started in the alumni building at our branch and it only affected the external of the branch. We have put out a notice that the branch would be closed for a month.”

Furthermore, in a statement to its customers, bank said: “We write to inform you that our Unilag branch will be closed from Monday, 12th of September for a month, due to a fire incident at the branch, Sunday, 11th of September. This is to allow us to carry out the necessary renovation works that will make the branch conducive to serve you again.

“We implore you to kindly use our alternative branches in the Yaba environment for this period and strongly encourage the use of our secure, convenient and always-on-e-banking channels.”

“We apologise for every inconvenience this closure might cause and thank you for understanding.”