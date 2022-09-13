Book Review

Title: Fundamental Principles of Law:

Practice & Procedure

Author: Hon. Justice J.O. Pedro

Publisher: AuthorHouseLimited

Hardcover: ISBN: 978-1-5462-6870-3 (sc)

ISBN: 978-1-5462-6868-0 (hc)

ISBN: 978-1-5462-6869-7 (e)

Number of Pages: 841

Name of Reviewers: Professor Taiwo Osipitan SAN, FCArb and

Mr Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, FCIArb

The Book; ‘Fundamental Principles of Law: Practice & Procedure’ is an encyclopaedia and compendium of basic principles of law, carefully selected and filtered from the decisions of the Superior Courts in Nigeria, which proffers deep insight into legal principles through the eyes of the courts. The Book documents a vast array of principles of law which the Author had come across and applied, in numerous years of the Author’s practice, both at the Bar and on the Bench.

About the Book

Book Design & Contents

The Book is tastefully contained in a box, which is adorned with a photograph of the Author. It is designed in such a way that over one hundred and fifteen (115) legal topics are aptly captured and arranged alphabetically, with several legal principles mined from over 1154 decided cases. Given the wide range of topics discussed, the contents of the book strikes a delicate and measured balance between civil litigation and procedure, the law of evidence and substantive legal issues. The book proffers quick answers to several legal questions, bordering on abuse of court process, address of counsel, cause of action, exercise of discretionary power by court, enforcement of foreign judgements, principle of stare decisis, locus standi, law of evidence, jurisdiction, election petition, judgement of court, judicial review, matrimonial causes, presumption, debt recovery, service of court process, standard of proof, submission of counsel and many more.

Arrangement, Chapters & Layout

The Book of 841 pages opens with Table of Contents and Foreword by the immediate past Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State, Adeniji Kazeem, SAN. It ends with table of cases and profile of the Author. The Book is published in fine print by AuthorHouse, Bloomington, Indiana, United States of America. It is eco-friendly, printed on acid-free paper, and the hardcover paperback protective binding guarantees its durability and easy referencing respectively. The letters are alluring to the eyes, and reader friendly.

The Book has 115 chapters, each chapter being concise and allowing for easy reading. The 115 chapters can be segregated into three separate compartments. Given the wide range of topics discussed, the Book strikes a delicate and measured balance between civil and criminal litigation and procedure. 15 Chapters deal with selected topics on the law of evidence; another 15 chapters are devoted to cases on substantive law. The remaining 85 chapters deal with cases on principles of civil and criminal litigation (practice and procedure).

An Encyclopaedia & Excellent Resource Material for the Conscientious Advocate and Judge’s Companion

The Book is an encyclopaedia resource for the conscientious advocate. The Author has done a phenomenal job of condensing relevant principles of law, into a detailed but concise and easy to read resource. The sub-headings in each chapter of the Book are arranged in a logical and coherent manner, with relevant legal authorities cited for ease of reference. This enables the reader to quickly find specific answers to their burning legal questions, under each topic discussed.

The layout, presentation and language of the book is reader-friendly, making it an accessible resource for both experienced legal professional and the curious mind yearning to learn more about the law. The richness of the text and extensive research put into writing this Book, lend proof to the Author’s wealth of knowledge and years of experience, both at the Bar and on the Bench. The reviewers entertain no doubt that this Book will be valuable resource for the Bench, Legal Practitioners, Academics and Law Students alike.

This Book is not only intellectually stimulating but thought provoking and solution oriented, as it guarantees a solid understanding of many of the basic principles of legal practice in Nigeria. To the Bench, this Book can serve as Judge’s companion, in writing rulings and judgments. For the Bar; it will alleviate the stress that comes with the drafting of pleadings, writing briefs and aid quick responses to many issues raised either by the court or adverse counsel during the trial.

A Veritable Tool for Law Students

To the law students, it will serve as a veritable tool, through which they see the law in actual practice and prepare themselves ahead of it. In fact, Fundamental Principles of Law; Practice and Procedure should form part of the curriculum for law students particularly at the Law School, since it is the first phase that introduces the aspirants to the Bar, to the procedural aspect of law.