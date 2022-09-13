BOWFT: Edo Queens, Nasarawa FC, Secure S’final Spots

*Robo FC, Delta Queens also in Last Four race

Edo Queens, Nasarawa FC, Robo Queens FC and Delta Queens have advanced to the semifinals of the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) after impressive displays in the quarterfinal matches played yesterday.

The host team sailed through to the next round after crushing Heartland FC of Owerri 4-0. Eunice Godwin scored a hat-trick with Heartland FC’s Kelechi Orji scoring an own goal in the 76th minute. The hat trick goals were scored in the 40th, 44th and 46th minutes of the match.

Similarly, Robo FC comfortably qualified for the semifinals after hitting six goals past their rival, Confluence Queens.

Shukurat Oladipo opened the goal rush for Robo FC in the 19th minute. Rukayat Oladiti and Nwokodia Favour netted the second and third goals in the 42nd and 44th minute, ending the first half 3-0 in favour of Robo FC.

Barely ten minutes into the second half, Kehinde Akinwande increased the tally for the Lagos-based Robo FC before Taiwo Lawal pulled in her brace in the 59th and 77th minutes to humble Confluence Queens.

In the other games of the day, Delta Queens defeated Royal Queens 2-1 to progress into the semis.

Favour Ijeje converted the penalty awarded to Royal Queens in 31st minute before Chinansa Agoh equalised three minutes after returning from first half break.

Vera Samuel’s 71st minute strike sent the Royal Queens into jubilation of making it to the semi final.

Similarly, Dooshima Tarnum, scored the decider in the clash between Nasarawa Amazons FC and Naija Ratels which ended 3-2 in favour of the ladies from Lafia.

The tournament, which is Nigeria’s only pre-season women football championship, is the brainchild of the Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki. The tournament is themed Say No to Drugs, aimed at raising awareness on the adverse effects of drug abuse among youths.