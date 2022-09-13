Atiku, Obi Will Be Massively Humiliated in 2023 Election, Oshiomhole, Giadom Boast

•Former Edo governor condemns refusal to inaugurate 14 elected APC lawmakers in Edo Assembly

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole and the party’s National Vice Chairman, South-south, Chief Victor Giadom, have declared that the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart in Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, would be massively humiliated on election day, in a civilised manner.

The APC’s leaders said they were sure that the standard bearer of the party, Mr. Bola Tinubu would emerge victorious during next year’s election, and move Nigeria to greater heights.

Oshiomhole and Giadom spoke yesterday evening in Benin City, capital of Edo State, at the South-south zonal stakeholders’ meeting of the APC, with the zonal chairman publicly apologising to the former Edo Governor (Oshiomhole) over the roles he played, that led to his removal as the party chairman in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by the governorship candidate of APC in Edo, during the 2020 election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the state’s Chairman of the party, Col. David Imuse (rtd.), and many leaders of the party from the Southsouth zone.

Oshiomhole said: “Just four years ago, we had a combined ticket of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi in PDP, but in unity, the presidential candidate of APC, President Muhammadu Buhari, defeated them.

“Now that Atiku and Obi are divided, do you really need a political scientist to tell you that what a united ticket could not achi