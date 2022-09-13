Atiku: National Assembly Unwieldy

*Vows to end oil theft

Segun James

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that the National Assembly is too large, expensive and unwieldy.

He said if elected President he would engage the political leadership on how to address these issues.

Atiku said this at Private Sector Economic Forum on the 2023 Presidential Election held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, Victoria Island.

The former Vice President also spoke on oil theft, vowing to halt the trend if elected President.

He said as President, he would call on all agencies in the sector and tell them, “you must stop this immediately.”

Details later.