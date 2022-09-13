Alleged Assault: Court Grants Ice Prince Bail

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince, who made headlines for allegedly assaulting a Police officer in Lagos last week, has been granted bail.

Lawyer to the embattled musician, Folarin Dalmeida, confirmed the development on Friday afternoon.

Mr Dalmeida said his client, whose real name is Panshak Zamani, was released from the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday evening. “His bail conditions have already been met, and he was released yesterday (Thursday)”, he added. The bail conditions set for the rapper by the Magistrate Court in Ajah Lagos, was N500,000 with two responsible sureties.

The case was however, stalled on Wednesday, following the absence of the prosecution witnesses. Mr Dalmeida, however, did not make any comment or reference to the absence of the prosecution witnesses at the last hearing.

The rapper was arrested on September 2, 2022, and is currently facing a three-count charge of the alleged assault, obstructing police duties, and abduction.

The Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, had, in a Twitter post, broken the news of the singer’s arrest. In the tweet, Mr Hudenyin alleged that the rapper threatened to throw the officer into a river at the point of arrest. The Police officer also posted a photo of the rapper in handcuffs, and said he would be prosecuted.

The musician was arraigned at the Ajah Magistrate Court the same day. On resumption of his trial on 7 September, the prosecution counsel asked the court for an adjournment due to the absence of his witnesses. The trial has been adjourned to October 24, 2022.

The rapper and his management team, are yet to make an official statement about the incident.

Ice Prince rose to fame after releasing “Oleku”, one of Nigeria’s most remixed songs. He won the 2009 Hennessy Artistry Club Tour. He released his debut studio album ‘Everybody Loves Ice Prince’ in 2011. “Oleku”, “Superstar”, and “Juju” were the three big hits off the album.