Akeredolu Approves 62 New Stools for Traditional Rulers, Upgrades Others

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has declared that no king in the state has the right to paramountcy claim, revealing that paramountcy is not part of the Chief’s Law of the state.

Akeredolu stated this through the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Charles Titiloye, at a press conference in Akure yesterday, while releasing the White Paper on the Justice C.E.T. Ajama (rtd) Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Chieftaincy Matters.

The governor disclosed that the immediate-past Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, instituted the commission on January 30, 2015, to attend to recognition, adjustment, upgrading and elevation of chieftaincy stools in the state.

He added that his administration also set up a six-man committed at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held on January 12, 2022, to review the recommendations made by Justice Ajama Commission.

Akeredolu noted that the new committee reviewed it and prepared the government White Paper on the report, settling 51 dispute chieftaincy stools across the 18 local government areas of the state, noting that the new report was received on August 24, 2022, and the SEC directed that its decisions on the recommendation should be published in the government White Paper.

Among the new stools are: Olurokun of Irokun; Osolo of Isolo; and Osowa of Ugboroko; while the government accepted the recommendations on Akure and Arogbo-Ijaw High Chiefs that are classed as Grade C Obas, and to receive staff of office soon.

He mentioned that 42 Grade C Obas were moved to Grade B, but for Owa-Ale of Iyo-mefa, Ikare; Ajana of Afa Oke-Agbe; Olumoru of Imoru; Ojomo of Ijebu-Owo; Elemure of Emure-Ile; and Moporure of Agerige were elevated to Grade A, while Oloba of Oba and Niyon of Kiribo remained in Grade C.

Also, out of 20 Grade B Obas, 16, including Orunja of Odigbo; Olupele of Ipele; and Olujare of Ijare, were elevated to Grade A, but Olupe of Ipe; Oloba of Oba-Akoko; Ojima of Okeluse, and three others remained in Grade B.

Speaking on paramountcy, he, however, pointed out that “government is in receipt of the recommendation of the commission on paramountcy of some traditional rules in the state.

“The government notes that paramountcy is not part of the Chief’s Law of Ondo State. Consequently, the government has directed the office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to set machinery in motion for the amendment of the Chief’s Law of Ondo State in order to accommodate this recommendation.”

Also, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Akinwumi Sowore, lauded Governor Akeredolu and stakeholders for painstakingly addressing the chieftaincy crises in the state.

He said: “The government is hopeful that this exhausting consideration and review of chieftaincy matters in the state will bring peace, unity and progress to our various communities. The government hereby assures the public that the review of chieftaincy matters will be a continuous exercise, and requests or issues that have not been looked into in this White Paper will be considered in the future.”