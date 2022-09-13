A’Ibom Gov Urges Electorate to Vote Wisely in 2023

Okon Bassey in Uyo



As the 2023 general elections approach, electorate across the country have been told to be cautious on who to vote into the leadership position in in the country in order those who could destroy the nation.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel gave the charge yesterday while declaring open a four-day retreat organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom state chapter for members in Abuja.

The advice, the governor said became imperative as Nigeria was in a critical stage of her economic and political developments hence now requires the right leadership to save it from eventual collapse.

Represented by the State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the governor stressed that any attempt to make wrong choice in 2023 would take the country many years back.

In a goodwill message, the Akwa Ibom State Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade Amos Etuk noted that the gathering in the nation’s capital in few days was strategic as deliberations will have the listening ears of leaders at the centre.

“At the end of this retreat, we must return to our bases with strong conviction to get things done properly for the first time as we build-up to the general elections in 2023.

“Nigeria is on the march again but how ready are we or how prepared are we for this march that will usher the next set of leaders for our great country? That’s the question we should ruminate on.

“The Theme for this retreat “In Search of a Better Nigeria Through Responsible Journalism” , clearly captures the State of our nation today.

“On October 1, 2022, Nigeria will celebrate 62 years of nationhood and in the past six decades, our country has been bedeviled with poor leadership. This retreat I must say, is very timely because we are at the verge of campaigns flag off by political parties, perhaps with the same old promises since independence.

“It is my belief that this event will set a tone for a call to action by critical stakeholders.

“Comrades, it is quite sad that a country once described as the “Giant of Africa” is now palpitating in slumber.

“A country once rich in agriculture can barely feed our citizens today . 62 years after, a country that was the sixth largest producer of crude oil has now become a major importer of our economic mainstay. A country once bound by love and unity, is now divided along religion, ethnic and suspicious thoughts.

“Our leaders now sacrifice competence in leadership because of their selfish interest to clinch onto power forever.

“Our leaders have eroded the principle of federal character in appointing people into positions of authority.

“As a people, we are now floating on double-digit inflation figures, insecurity, dead economy where our currency remains on a free-fall.

“Nigerians have lost faith in leadership at all levels. The final road that will make or mar our future will be how credible the outcome of the electoral process will be in 2023 if the same set of leaders will allow the Independent Electoral Commission give a level playing field to all candidates. At the moment, Nigeria is on a reverse gear, we are a nation without direction and the responsibility to reset the country lies partly on us.”

“As members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, we must rise to ensure that we become actively involved in the next leadership recruitment process for our ailing country.

“As journalists, our reportage in search of the new leaders must be responsible in line with our professional ethics. We must discharge our duties as the conscience of the society.

“It is very interesting to note that the richest man from Africa is a Nigerian but more than 50% of persons in our country are living below poverty line.

“Every government agency and institution has become conduits to siphon taxpayers money, yet, we are the most religious country in the world.

“It is also interesting to note that with just a week to campaigns, no politician has set an agenda for Nigerians to know what the future will look like.

“The politicians seeking our votes have dismissed our relevance, they forget that all of us seated here today and millions across 774 Local Government Areas in the country are the structures needed to give our country the best in the next few months.

“We must set agenda for good and transformational leadership. We must write with boldness, resist the current attempts to lay siege against the media, we must insist on a free press all within the boundaries of the ethics of this well-respected profession.