AFAN’s Agricultural Show to Spotlight Capacities of Small Holder Farmers

Gilbert Ekugbe

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria’s (AFAN’s) agricultural show scheduled to hold from October 9 to October 14, 2022, in Abuja is expected to showcase the capacities of Nigerian Small Holder Farmers (SHFs) in their quest to achieve food security.

A statement signed by the National President, AFAN, Mr. Kabir Ibrahim, said that Nigerian farmers, especially the SHFs, are working very hard as usual to make food available for the over 200 million population in Nigeria and a very large population of its neighbors such as Niger Republic, Chad, Burkina Faso, Libya regardless of the debilitating shocks arising from insecurity, soaring prices of inputs and several other challenges.

According to Ibrahim, the Nigerian farmers, agro-industrial manufacturers, tractor and allied machinery suppliers and fabricators, research institutes, youths and women groups in agriculture, media groups as well as seed, fertilizers companies and fish, poultry and other exhibitors would converge to showcase what Nigeria could do despite the shocks of insecurity, flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “Nigerians will witness what the Nigerian SHFs can do in terms of the capacity to feed the nearly 200 million mouths in Nigeria and the countless number of people in the neighboring countries around us.”