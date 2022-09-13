AELEX Admits Two Into its Partnership 

AELEX Partners, a law firm with offices in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Accra, Ghana has admitted two new Partners into the practice with effect from 1st September, 2022. The appointments reflect the firm’s culture of organic growth, and further enhance the firm’s continuing pursuit to be the foremost legal services solution provider in the West African Region.

Together, the new Partners have specialisations across a range of practice areas, that are critical to the firm’s clients and their strategic needs. The new Partners are members of the firm’s Dispute Resolution, Corporate/Commercial, Taxation, Intellectual Property and Mergers & Acquisitions Practice Groups, where they have been Team Leaders for several years, coordinating some of the firm’s complex and multi-jurisdictional transactions, as well as domestic and cross-border commercial dispute resolution.

Tiwalola is a member of the Corporate/Commercial, Intellectual Property and Mergers & Acquisitions practice groups at AELEX. She has also advised local and multinational companies on corporate structure, regulatory compliance and acquisitions. She is the General Secretary of IPLAN, and a member of the Non-Traditional Marks Committee of the International Trademark Association, Corporate and M&A Law Committee of the International Bar Association (“IBA”), Intellectual Property and Entertainment Law Committee of the IBA, International Franchising Committee of the IBA, Intellectual Property Law Group of the American Bar Association (“ABA”), ABA Forum on Franchising and Business Law Group of the ABA. She was the winner of the coveted Rising Star Award at the IFLR 2021 Africa Awards.

Ugonna is in the firm’s Dispute Resolution, Corporate/Commercial and Tax Practice Groups. He has represented a broad range of clients in actions arising from commercial transactions, employment and labour disputes, taxation, real estate, criminal law and matrimonial matters.

Speaking on their elevation, the Managing Partner at AELEX, Adedapo Tunde-Olowu, SAN stated that “Tiwalola and Ugonna have demonstrated leadership and commitment to excellence in their respective practice areas. The duo exemplify AELEX’s commitment to providing outstanding legal support to our clients, while making a positive difference to our people and our communities. I am proud to welcome them into our partnership”.