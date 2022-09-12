Latest Headlines
Wadude Drops Two New Singles, Signs Deal With emPawa Africa
Once in a while the music industry gets a little shaken up by the emergence of creative
talents who spark an interest that goes beyond the quality of their music and one of
such an interesting character is Wadude.
As a Nigerian singer, and songwriter who not only
charms with his songs but also with his personality and this super talented singer has just released his newest single titled Gemini Babe barely a few days after dropping his wave making song Expensive Love Ft Bella Shmurda.
Wadude’s talent and potential for greatness were spotted by Mr. Eazi and the team at
emPawa, prompting the two in August 2022 to sign a distribution deal that will see Wadude’s songs
make their way into new markets, more playlists, and propel the budding artist’s musical
career to new heights.
Born Omolayo Iyanoluwa Olamide, and raised in Oworonshoki, in Lagos, Nigeria, Wadude
began his musical journey professionally in the year 2021 with the release of his hit
song Zanzibar.
Commenting on the releases and the emPawa deal, Wadude said “a grateful heart is the
beginning of greatness and I am super excited to be part of emPawa. Music is not just
an escape for me, it is a way of self-expression and I am always excited when I hear
people listening to my songs or see that my music is forming the rhythm to the day of
my fans.”
The song went ahead to dominate the playlists of fans across the world with next to zero promotion, a nod to the fact that this brilliant singer and songwriter might be on his way to something and is set for stardom.
Other projects dropped by the talented artist prior to Expensive Love and Gemini Babe
include his debut Ep titled Last Dude, and a single titled On The Low.
Stream and listen to Expensive Love Ft Bella Shmurda Here, https://youtu.be/0m7wX-WBjng and check out his other songs via your favorite streaming service. Don’t forget to follow Wadude on socials to keep up with new projects, events and the journey of this bright and budding talent.