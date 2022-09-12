  • Monday, 12th September, 2022

Traders Association Commends EEDC for Improved Services

In recognition of the remarkable improvement in power supply within the South-East Geo-political zone, traders under the aegis of South-East Amalgamated Market Traders Association (SEAMATA) have commended the management of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), passing a vote of confidence on the company.


The commendation was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Chairman, Board of Directors, EEDC, Emeka Offor, co-signed on behalf of SEAMATA, by its President General, Chief Gozie Akudolu and Secretary General, Alex Okwudili.


The Association appreciated the very challenging business environment in which EEDC has been operating in and expressed delight that despite this, the company has consistently improved on the quality of service to its customers. 


“We observed that your company is not only faced with the challenges of poor payment of electricity bills, increasing rate of vandalism by unscrupulous elements, frequent collapse of the national grid, natural disasters that affect your facilities; but in spite of all these, you were still able to tremendously improve in the supply of electricity to all the nooks and crannies of urban and rural areas across the South-East”


While acknowledging that there is always room for improvement, the Association appealed to the company to not just maintain the attained feat but to surpass it order to turn out as the best and most efficient electricity distribution company in the country.


It went on to assure the company of its support in ensuring prompt payment of electricity bills and protection of its installations in all the markets across the South-East.


SEAMATA is the umbrella Association of traders in all markets in the five states of the South-East geo-political zone and traders of South-East extraction doing business in all the states across the federation, and in the diaspora.

