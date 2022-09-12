Talking Drum Behind My Unique Vibes, Says Ghanaian DJ

A Sweden-based Ghanaian DJ and music Promoter, Haruna Mudasiru Kuta also known as DJ Mr. Mogambo has revealed that the secret behind the uniqueness of his musical vibes is the mix of the talking drum.

Mogambo explained that the talking drum, a musical instrument from the western part of Africa which originated from old Ghana Empire as far as the 7th and 13th centuries, helps him connect easily with his fans, while entertaining. “Playing the talking drum makes me connect with the crowd easily. And my fans love the vibes that connect from it,” DJ Mr Mogambo said.

The Ghanaian DJ, while reflecting on his career journey which began in 2000, also said the journey has been a very tough ride until in the year 2019 when he got inspiration from God.

“From the year 2020 everything started happening for me. The inspiration came from God and since then, there has been no going back.

“To my fans who love what I do my advice is that they should trust in God and especially believe in themselves.

“I want reggae lovers to sign up to self-own styled record label ‘Afodesire’, DJ Mr. Mogambo and enjoy Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip hop R&B Reggaeton,” he said.

Based in Stockholm, Sweden DJ Mr. Mogambo originally hails from Accra, Ghana in West Africa.