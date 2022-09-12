Stakeholders Hailed Reconstruction of Ilishan-Ago Iwoye Road in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta



A great relief has come to motorists and commuters plying the abandoned Ikenne-Ilishan-Ago Iwoye Road, following its ongoing reconstruction by the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Contract for the reconstruction of the road, which traversed three local governments of Ikenne, Odogbolu and Ijebu North, in Ogun East Senatorial District, was awarded by the immediate past administration, but was later abandoned.

The abandonment of the road had been causing untold hardship to commuters, particularly residents of Irolu, Ijesha communities and many farm settlements located along the road.

The dilapidated condition of the road, before the efforts of the current administration, had been causing huge economic losses to residents of the communities linked by the road.

Many farm crops got rotten because most of their patrons were travellers, but had been forced to seek alternative routes to reach their destination.

Though, only one side of the road, which was designed to be a dual carriage way is already in use, the relief being experienced by commuters going to Ago Iwoye could not be over-emphasised.

According to a Journalist, Mr. Bankole Taiwo, who commutes on the road regularly, the reconstructed road had brought relief to motorists and commuters.

According to Taiwo, before the one side of the road was reconstructed, commuters spend about two hours for a journey that should not take more than 35 minutes.

He said: “The reconstruction of the road is a big succour to motorists, commuters and many communities along the route. This is because farmers whose settlements are located along the road and whose major customers are travellers have regained their lost customers and their crops would no longer go rotten.

“To the motorists, a journey which formerly took them about two hours can now be covered in less than 30 minutes because they do not need to go through Ijebu Ode-Oru again.”

For drivers plying Abeokuta-Ago Iwoye, the reconstruction of the Ilishan-Ago Iwoye had reduced the number of hours they spend in covering the journey.

Messrs Ismaula Olalekan and Kabiru Oguntade, who ply the road from Abeokuta every day, said before the reconstruction of the road, they used to go through Ishara, which is longer.

“The Ilishan-Ago Iwoye Road is now a big relief for us. Before the road was reconstructed, we were making use of Ishara Road, which used to take us about two and half hours but with the road now, we now spend one hour five minutes.

“We are pleased with the one side of the road that is presently reconstructed; it has reduced the number of time spent from Abeokuta to Ago Iwoye. We are grateful for this one but we are imploring the government to still do the remaining part of the road.

“We are already enjoying the Ilishan-Ago Iwoye Road because we can get to our destinations on time but we are yet to increase our trips because of the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as most of our passengers are students of OOU,” they said.

The drivers commended Governor Abiodun for his efforts to make roads in the state usable in the three senatorial districts of the state.