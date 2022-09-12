Rivers Utd, Kwara Utd in Flying Starts to Continental Campaigns

CAF CL & CONFED CUP

*Remo Stars impressive in away draw with AS FAR

Nigeria’s representatives in CAF’s Champions League and the Confederation Cup, Rivers United and Kwara United kicked off their campaigns in brilliant forms last night with massive wins.

In Port Harcourt, three goals inside the first 45 minutes gave the Pride of Rivers people victory over Watanga FC of Liberia at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

Kenechukwu Agu scored on his debut for United.

Stanley Eguma’s men came into Sunday’s CAF Champions League preliminary round 1st leg encounter on the back of what many judged to be a not too impressive preseason build up.

However, Rivers United tore Watanga FC apart with two early goals in the space of 10 minutes, a bullet from Kenechukwu Agu and a cool finish by dependable left back Ebube Duru, with Paul Acquah heading home a superb third to put the game to bed in the first 45 minutes.

Watanga FC improved in the second half, but it was too little too late.

The impressive victory gives Rivers United a first leg advantage and will now seek to seal qualification to the next round in Monrovia, Liberia on Sunday September 18.

Elsewhere in Lagos, Kwara United were also one leg into the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup preliminaries after their first leg resounding 3-0 triumph against Nigerien clubside, Douanes Niamey at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena at Onikan.

The Afonja Warriors got their three goals in the first half as Paul Samson score the opener in the fifth minute before Wasiu Jimoh extended the lead for the Harmony Boys from the penalty spot in the 17th minute.

Kwara who chose Lagos as their home ground began the match on the front foot, dominating the early proceedings with crisp passes and purposeful play.

Their dominance soon paid off when a shot from the right spilled off the hands of the Nigerien goalkeeper and Samson Paul had a simple tap in for the host’s opener in the 5th minute.

Jimoh then scored from the spot in the 16th minute to double United’s tally. His third was a blistering shot after a beautiful combination with his team mates in the 41st minute.

Kwara United will take a three-goal lead to the return leg.

The reversed leg is slated to take place in Niger Republic on September 17, 2022 with the winner facing holders, RS Berkane of Morocco in the next round.

Remo Stars of Ikenne also fought back gallantly to earn a decent 1-1 away draw against AS FAR in Morocco. Olamilekan equalized for Remo in the 50th after earlier conceding in the 28th minutes to the hosts.