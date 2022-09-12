Police Arrest Six for Attacking Operatives in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Police in Anambra State have arrested six persons who allegedly attacked operatives of the Command at the palace of Augustine Ndigwe, who has been barred from parading himself as monarch of Awka.

Police operatives had last Saturday stopped Ndigwe from holding new yam festival at his palace, while Anambra State Government had in a statement proscribed the monarch, threatening to sanction him if he continues to parade himself as one.

Meanwhile, in the statement issued yesterday, the state Police Command said its deployment to the palace was to forestall trouble as the community had

been factionalised, as a result of tussle for the traditional stool.

The Command said some persons known to be allies of the proscribed monarch attacked police operatives who were at the event to forestall trouble, but have been arrested and detained.

In the statement issued by the spokesperson of the Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said: “Today (yesterday) we wish to let the members of the public know especially Ndi Anambra that, the deployment of police operatives on Saturday within the residence of Augustine Ndigwe in Awka, is to make sure there is no breakdown of law and order in Awka community.

“Meanwhile, one Nwokoye that led the attack on police officers is in custody with five others. The suspects have been transferred to State Criminal Investigations Department for investigations.

“The situation is being monitored, and further development shall be communicated,” Ikenga said.