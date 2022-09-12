Personal Trust MFB Opens New Head Office in Lagos

Adeline Okoronkwo



Personal Trust Microfinance Bank, a subsidiary of First Ally Capital, recently opened its new head office building on Ikorodu Road, Jibowu, Lagos. Prior to the opening, the bank operated from Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, which will continue to serve its clients located in Surulere and environs.

Speaking during the opening event, the Chairman of the Board of Personal Trust said, Dr. Okey Nwuke, said: “We are excited about the launch of our new head office. The new office provides a comfortable environment where we can change lives and impact people and businesses economically. We assure our customers that the exceptional customer satisfaction that has helped the company to thrive over the years, will be given increased impetus with the opening of our new office.”

The Group Managing Director of First Ally Capital, Mr. Ebenezer Olufowose, in his remarks, noted that microfinance / digital banking is an important element of First Ally’s strategy. He noted that Personal Trust has been positioned as a digitally enabled microfinance bank adding that the group will continue to support the bank to ensure that its capital base is robust at all times and that Personal Trust drives innovation in its chosen segment of the financial services industry.

Personal Trust was incorporated in September 1993 as Personal Trust Savings and Loans Limited and operated as a primary mortgage bank until 2014 when it was acquired by First Ally Capital and converted to a state microfinance bank. It has four branches located in Jibowu, Surulere, Sandgrouse and Bariga.

With significant new investment from First Ally Capital, Personal Trust has forayed into digital banking using strategic partnerships with FinTechs. It has invested in digital channels which enable its customers to transact business from the comfort of their homes, offices etc. The new office will not only give more people access to financial services but also draw the bank closer to its mission to serve and empower people, businesses and communities by creating wealth and enhancing lifestyles.