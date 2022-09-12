  • Monday, 12th September, 2022

Own Goal Sends Awoniyi’s Former Club, Union Berlin to Top Bundesliga

Sport | 4 hours ago

Taiwo Awoniyi’s former club, Union Berlin, yesterday, moved two points clear of champions Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga standings after coming away from Cologne with a 1-0 win thanks to an own goal early in the game.

In a whirlwind opening to the match, Union were fortunate to take the lead in the third minute when Cologne defender Timo Huebers’s attempted block on a low cross was deflected past his goalkeeper at the near post.

Cologne were unlucky to concede a penalty five minutes later when a header came off the back of Luca Kilian’s elbow but goalkeeper Marvin Schwaebe saved Jordan Siebatcheu’s tame spot kick to deny Union a two-goal cushion.

Union had their opportunities to double the lead, with Bundesliga top scorer Sheraldo Becker’s smartly taken goal from an acute angle ruled out for offside by VAR while Christopher Trimmel saw his chipped effort come off the crossbar.

Kilian’s afternoon got worse when he was sent off for a second yellow card trying to stop a Union counter-attack and 10-man Cologne could not find a way past the visitors who held on for the win.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.