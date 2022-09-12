  • Monday, 12th September, 2022

Musiq Bank Unveils New Artist

Musiq Bank, a record label and entertainment servicing company has unveiled  Brown Joel as its newly signed artist

Brown Joel is an Afro-fusion singer and songwriter that creates music from his heart and communicates happy moments that awaken the spirit, mind and body. With a targeted Gen Z fan base, born Agubosim Favour, Brown aims to dominate the music scene with his talents.

Musiq Bank is led by highly skilled young music business executives that have shown track records of nurturing and developing premium artists for stardom as well as providing high-level entertainment services for Africa and the global market.

The rise of young talented artists in Nigeria (Africa) and the need to position more Afrobeats artists in the world gave birth to the vision and goals of Musiq Bank.

