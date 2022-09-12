Kwara Utd Players Receive $1,500 Gift for Three Goals Scored against Douanes

CAF CONFED CUP

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

All Progressives Congress (APC) Kwara Central Senatorial candidate in the 2023 polls, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has redeemed his $1500 pledge to Kwara United football club for defeating AS Douanes of Niger Republic in the CAF Confederation Cup yesterday.

Kwara won their opening game of the campaign at the Mobolaji Johnson stadium in Lagos State 3-0.

The game had dignitaries including the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, his wife, Amb. Olufunke AbdulRazaq, amongs others in attendance.

Mustapha who is the Turaki of Ilorin therefore fulfilled his earlier promise of $500 for every goal scored by Kwara United against the Nigerien club.

He had on Saturday announced cash prizes up to $20,000 for the team if they win the CAF Confed Cup. He also promised the team $10,000 if they advance beyond the group stage.

Mustapha noted that the cash reward was his modest way of supporting the Governor Abdulrazaq’s vision of constantly positioning Kwara on the big stage through sports and other endeavours.

Ahead of the match yesterday, the Kwara Central Senatorial hopeful spoke with the Kwara United FC players over a video call, encouraging them to make Kwara and Nigeria proud.

He also sponsored hundreds of supporters of the club to Lagos to cheer up the players.