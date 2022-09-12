Kwankwaso Won’t Step Down for Anyone, Says Spokesperson 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The spokesperson of the Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign organisation, Mr Ladipo Johnson, has dispelled speculations that the candidate might step down for either Atiku Abubakar or Bola Tinubu.



Johnson, while reacting to speculations that Kwankwaso, was considering stepping down for either Atiku or Tinubu, said: “Kwankwaso is in the race to win.”

His words: “I do not know how and why people come up with these assertions and speculations? Kwankwaso cannot and will not step down for anyone.”

According tohim, Kwankwaso would contest the 2023 presidential election to the end as he joined the race of his convictions that he would make the desired change in Nigeria.



“Kwankwaso is not in the race to negotiate. He has the capacity, track record for competence and the political will to lead Nigeria. Our candidate has no reason to step down. His path to victory and chances are very high. Competitive yes, but his chances are very high, considering his acceptance nationwide as a man of integrity.”



He said that the party was ready for the campaigns and would traverse the entire country to convince Nigerians and to explain the reasons why they should support the NNPP candidate.



Johnson said it was time for Nigerians to take what they read on social media with a pinch of salt, stating that as campaigns drew nearer, a lot of lies would be unleashed to confuse Nigerians.

“I advice we check all information and be sure its truth before believing them. There will be a lot of campaign of calumny against politicians that are more acceptable to the people but we are ready to put such campaigners to shame,” he said.