I Didn’t Recommend Sack of BCOS Staff, Says Tegbe





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Oyo South senatorial district, Mr. Joseph Tegbe, has denied recommending the sack of staffers of Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) in 2016.

He made the disclosure yesterday in Ibadan, the state capital, while speaking on a radio programme.

According to him, “As a professional, I do analytical review for the Federal Government of Nigeria, identify weak and troubled areas in the economy and proffer solutions.

“As a consultant, I had proffered solutions to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on health care delivery system to cater for all patients, particularly the less-privileged.

“I was also involved in proffering solutions to the country’s ailing educational system. I consult for state governors and presidents of various countries and make tough recommendations.

“As for BCOS, I don’t believe in people who whip up sentiments just to score cheap political points.”

Tegbe added that his recommendation was to turn the corporation into Media City like Disney Land, stating that it never included sacking of workers.

“I have the recommendations with me, and I’m ready to show it to whoever cares to see it,” he said.

The PDP senatorial candidate pledged to provide quality representation to the people of his senatorial district if elected into the Upper Legislative Chamber in 2023.