How To Revise An Essay In College: Expert Tips

Once you complete your essay assignment, you might think it is complete for submission. However, that is not the case. Revising and proofreading your essay after completing it is one of the important things to do before submission.

Despite the fact that proofreading and revising is an important part of completing an essay assignment, it is frequently overlooked and undervalued. This leads to the mistakes going unchecked in the essay.

Every student should always proofread their essay assignment before submitting it. This is because the real aim of proofreading any essay is to ensure that there are no errors. No matter how good you are with your writing, when you write, you can miss out on many mistakes.

This includes common spelling mistakes, typo errors, grammatical errors, and sometimes, simple sentence framing mistakes.

Proofreading is done after the essay is completed. However, most people do not know where to start with revising and proofreading their paper.

This is why we are here today, sharing tips that will help you revise and proofread your work.

How To Revise An Essay?

If you choose to revise or proofread your essay, you must use a highlighter or add comments wherever you feel they need changes.

Here are a few steps to revise an essay.

Step 1: Give Yourself Some Time

A lot of students have this question – how long does it take to revise a paper? Well, the answer will depend on many factors. For instance, what type of essay you are writing and when you are completing it.

In general, it is a good idea to leave at least one day for revision so that you have enough time to rest and proofread your paper for any mistakes.

Note: It is advisable that you don’t proofread an essay right after completing it. You might not get the desired results. Instead, give yourself time to clear your mind and revise the paper when your mind is fresh.

Step 2: Read Out Loud

Reading out loud is a crucial step to catching on to mistakes. When you are tired and try to proofread, your brain tricks you. When you are reading through your essay, your brain will read what you want to be there on paper instead of what is on the paper.

This results in you missing some of the typos, grammatical errors, formatting issues, and sentence framing problems.

Reading out loud ensures that all your senses are helping you find the mistakes. If one sense misses the mistakes, the other sense will pick on them and highlight them for you.

Step 3: Focus On The Idea

Revision is not only about correcting typos, grammatical errors, and other small mistakes. A revision gives you an opportunity to look into the idea and argument you have offered.

You can go through the essay and check the facts and other details to ensure you are correct.

Step 4: Check The Format

Finally, check for technical mistakes.

Have you written enough words?

Is the paper too short?

Are you allowed to talk in the first person?

Did you follow all the instructions?

It is important that you follow all the technical aspects while writing your paper. Revision is a good opportunity to check all the technical requirements before submitting your work.

Points To Focus On While Revising

A lot of students look into tips to quickly complete their essays. But, just finishing your essay quickly will not help you get good grades. To get good grades, you need to ensure that you submit high-quality assignments.

To effectively revise your essay, you need to focus on the following points.

Check The Content

The way you write your essay should be relevant to the topic. Therefore, you must ensure that you are talking about what is being asked in the topic, staying relevant throughout the essay. Furthermore, the length of the assignment should also need to be appropriate and adequate.

You should ensure that the sentences used in the essay are easy to read and show your comprehensive knowledge of the topic.

Check The Organization

Before you start writing your paper, you first need to look at the organization and the standard of work they are okay with.

To write a perfect essay for college, you need to make sure that you have a clear introduction that connects the reader with the main topic of discussion. Then, once you are done with the introduction, you need to place your argument in the body and need to give your thoughts in the conclusion.

Give Adequate Sources

Sources are an important part of essay writing. You can’t just make a claim and not support it with a relevant source. If you do that, your essay will be incomplete, and instead of giving answers to your paper, you will raise more questions and doubts in the minds of readers.

So, whenever you are using any facts in your paper, ensure that you are backing it with relevant sources. This will help your readers to better understand your facts and what you intend to show them.

Proofread After Completion

Proofreading your work after the completion of the essay is important. When you are writing, you are in the zone of writing the paper. So, you might miss out on silly mistakes. While they might be silly mistakes, they can certainly take away your grades.

Hence, after completing your essay. Take some rest, and freshen your mind. Once you feel relaxed and all-new, proofread your work.

What If Your Professors’ Are Not Happy With Your Essays?

What if your efforts to create outstanding essays for the assignment were insufficient? You did everything you could, but your professors didn’t find it upto the mark. In that case, don’t panic. You can take help from the paper writing service by Fresh Essays.

With Fresh Essays, you will have access to professional writers that will help you complete your task. They will not only complete your task but also make the necessary edits. And the final products you will receive will be complete in every way possible.