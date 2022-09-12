Heirs Holdings Graduates 54 Trainees

Leading pan-African investment company, Heirs Holdings (HH) recently held the graduation ceremony for the pioneer cohort of the oraganisation’s Graduate Trainee Programme, following a rigorous six months hands-on work and learning experience. The programme is driven by Heirs Academy, a world-class learning institution, established to support professional growth and career progression across HH.

Out of over 18,000 applicants, 60 trainees were inducted into the programme, with 54 young professionals graduating. The trainees completed an immersive a six-month capacity-building programme, combining learning and direct work experience, gained while rotating across investee companies of HH, including United Capital, Transcorp Group, Avon HMO, Avon Medical Practice, Africa Prudential, Afriland Properties, Heirs Oil & Gas, Heirs Life Assurance and Heirs Insurance Limited.

Iwoware Christopher, giving the valedictory speech on behalf of the 2022 cohort, was full of profound gratitude and thanks to the Academy and Management of Heirs Holdings for the opportunity.

“These past six months have been nothing short of an amazing experience. We have been exposed to the highest form of learning. I have no doubt that as we continue our career paths, these experiences, and memories that we have gathered will be an anchor point,” she concluded.

The Group CEO, HH, Emmanuel Nnorom, stated that he was particularly overjoyed and proud of the success of the programme, as it was an opportunity to not only position young people for success in their careers, but to also equip them with the necessary skills needed to becoming leaders of change.

The Chairman, HH, Tony Elumelu, also spoke about the importance of prioritising people development in his closing remarks at the ceremony, “This is a dream that I have had for a long time…. As leaders, it is important to develop platforms for people to grow. The knowledge and learning acquired through this type of programme will support HH and our people, in achieving our wider aspiration of improving lives and transforming Africa.”

HH recently celebrated 12 years of operations with significant milestones recorded across its various operational sectors. Successes most recently included the launch of the Group’s mass market retail insurance strategy through Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life, as well as HH’s further vertical integration play in the energy sector, with the landmark $1.1 billion financing and acquisition of 45 per cent stake in OML 17 in 2021. The launch of Heirs Academy is a key element in Heirs Holdings commitment to ‘building to last’, by equipping future leaders to be best in class.