Family, Friends Remember Jude Solomon One Year After

Family and friends of Jude Solomon, a prominent businessman with investments in oil and real estate industry have remembered him one year after he passed away.

Solomon, described by many as one of the finest gentlemen they ever came across, is still being mourned by everyone who knew him.

Many who benefitted from his friendship and magnanimity reassembled at memorial masses celebrated for him on September 13, 2022, in Nigeria, Lebanon, United Kingdom and Australia.

According to his associate, “Nobody makes a fine corpse. But Jude Rudolf Solomon did. Even in death, the beloved businessman cut a perfect portrait of charm and humanity at its finest.

“Few people get to transit from being utterly indispensable to ‘eternally unforgettable’. This truth among so many others manifested in the manner in which friends and families have been mourning the astute businessman and generous philanthropist who lived life in line with the teachings of his Creator.”

Solomon is said to have never treated anyone as a minor or stranger or competitor. “Jude was dear to anyone who had the qualities of endearment. He had a quiet way of being genuine. He did something unique and beautiful by setting aside his own interests to work for the good of others.

Jude was a good person who without doubt has been rewarded with a smooth passage to heaven where he is with his Creator. He will never be forgotten. May his kind soul continue to rest in peace in the bosom of the Lord.”