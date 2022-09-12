Egbin Deepens CSR Investment, Awards Scholarship To 17 Students from Host Communities

Peter Uzoho

Egbin Power Plc has deepened its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) investment with the award of scholarship to 17 indigent students drawn from the three communities of Ipakan, Ijede and Egbin.

The students were the finalists from the pool of over 200 students who participated in the scholarship programme.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Head, Support Services, Egbin Power Plc, Kayode Ayeni, reinstated the company’s commitment to mutual and beneficial relationship with the communities.

Ayeni said, “Egbin Power Plc started this scholarship programme since 2015 for indigent students. Since then, it has been one good news after another. Some of the past beneficiaries are in the universities.

“For this year’s edition, over 200 students participated in the keenly contested process and today, these students have distinguished themselves by scaling through the hurdles and today, we are presenting the scholarship to them.

“The scholarship covers all schooling costs including tuition, textbooks, school uniforms and each of them is also going home with an educational tablet. In addition, the overall best, in the person of 10 year-old Ridwanullahi Sharafa is going home with a brand new laptop.

“The programme is scheduled in a way that all participants benefitted. The over 200 that took part at the pre-test stage went home with educational materials and goodie bags, while the 65 that were selected for the bootcamp were also given school materials including bags, puzzle games, shirts and writing materials.

“As a responsible corporate organisation, we know that the peaceful operations we enjoy is due to the support and collaboration of the host communities and we shall continue to do more to lubricate the wheel of good relationship.”

The Programme Coordinator, Mr. Olufemi Ayandokun, said this year’s theme centred on reshaping the future of the youngsters, who are the future leaders of the nation.

“All of the activities at the bootcamp were designed with the goal of transforming the participants’ mindsets and preparing them to become unstoppable champions. Egbin Power Plc. is intentional about changing lives and raising pacesetters” he said.

The overall best awardee, Ridwanullahi Sharafa, who doubles as the President of the 2022 scholarship class, said that he emerged the best by the grace of God, handwork and support from his family.

“The journey started April last year. For me, the preparation started even before then. I treated all the past questions nationwide for common entrance, paid attention to all the instructions and advise on how to succeed in an examination and I will like to thank the scholarship board for the opportunity. I will like to thank Egbin Power Plc for its commitment towards our development. I will also like to appreciate the scholarship board for their efforts at the bootcamp” Sharafa stated.

Principal of Powerfields College. Mrs. Adesina, poured eulogies on the management of Egbin for the scholarship, which she said would go a long way in making the awardees realized their dreams.