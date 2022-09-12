Eat ‘N’Go’ Investment in Nigeria Hits N26bn, Targets 200 Stores in Africa

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Eat ‘n’ Go Limited, Mr. Patrick McMichael, has stated that its investment in Nigeria has hit over N26 billion in assets.

According to him, the investment is a clear demonstration of the firm’s believe and confidence in the Nigerian economy.

He stated this at a press conference to celebrate its 10 years of continuous operation in Nigeria.

He said over the past decade, Eat’N’Go Africa has grown to become the go-to place and one-stop shop for customers looking to indulge in utmost satisfaction and fun, adding that as part of its growth trajectory, the leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brand has remained consistent in the expansion of its services to more Nigerians and Africans at large and has continued to leverage best business practices to offer exceptional values to its customers across Nigeria.

He noted that since the inception of Eat’N’Go in Nigeria, the organisation has documented a significant impact on the socio-economic and human capital development within the communities they operate.

“In 10 years of its existence, the brand has increased its outlets to 190 and grown across Nigeria, expanded into Kenya, and directly impacted over 4000 staff,” he added.

The Eat ‘n’ Go boss expressed his delight in the firm’s achievements over the past 10 years, saying that as an organisation, it is extremely elated to celebrate this giant milestone, especially after the economic hard-hit brought about by the pandemic.

“We have scaled through the good and tough times, and we are celebrating our achievements while also learning new innovative ways to continuously satisfy our customers,” he said.

The CEO also announced the success of the organisation’s CSR projects, stating that Eat’N’Go is vested in the future of the society and its human capital development.

“For this reason, we are committed to taking the desired steps in ensuring that we support the underprivileged especially those within communities that have limited access to quality education. For instance, our partnership with Slum2School has provided education for over 3000 children who have been put in school,” he stated.

“As Eat’N’Go alongside its flagship brands – Domino’s Pizza and ColdStone Creamery marks its 10th anniversary in Nigeria, we will continue to explore more innovative ways of doing business that will constantly affect the socio-economic livelihood of the countrywhile offering premium satisfaction to our customers.” he added.

As a foremost quick-service restaurant in Nigeria and Kenya, Eat’N’Go has continued to raise the bar in the QSR sector by providing unbeatable service delivery.

According to the Group Marketing Director, Mr Adeeko Olusola: “Our team are adequately trained to provide a swift and easy response to all our customer’s needs and inquiries”. This is to ensure that we surpass our 20 mins delivery timeline to any location across the regions where our stores are located. We are geared toward providing a timely indulgent experience to so satisfy all the cravings of our existing and new customers.”