DSS: Findings from Mamu’s Investigation Mind-boggling

* Cautions against unguarded utterances, says court will determine course of action

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Security (DSS), at the weekend, said findings from the ongoing investigation of a media consultant to the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi,and negotiator for the release of Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, Tukur Mamu, was “mind boggling”.



The agency, had, since the arrest of the publisher of Desert Herald in Cairo, Egypt, executed a search warrant on his residence and offices. It also searched the residences of his relatives amid calls to charge him to court at the constitutionally stipulated time frame.



A statement issued by DSS cautioned against unguarded utterances designed to distract the ongoing investigation.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has followed, with keen observation, overzealous comments by sections of the public in view of issues relating to the arrest and investigation of Tukur Mamu.



“The service wishes that it is not distracted with some of the skewed narratives pervading the media space. Instead, it requests to be left alone to concentrate on the ongoing investigations, the outcomes of which have remained mind-boggling,” it said.



The statement by its Spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, stated: “The service will cease further comments on the subject matter since the court will determine its course. Consequently, the public is hereby enjoined to desist from making unguarded utterances and await the court proceedings.”

The DSS said last week after Mamu’s arrest that security agencies recovered incriminating materials including military accoutrements and large amounts in different currencies and denominations.



“So far, appropriate security agencies have executed valid search warrants on Mamu’s residence and office. During the processes, incriminating materials including military accoutrements were recovered.

“Other items include large amounts in different currencies and denominations as well as financial transaction instruments. While further investigations continue, Mamu will, surely, have a day in court,” it said.



The DSS, had last Wednesday, announced the arrest, in Cairo, Egypt, of Mamu.

The agency said, in a statement that, Mamu was in its custody as “a person of interest”,arrested in order to provide answers to questions relating to ongoing investigation relating to security matters.



“The Department of State Services (DSS) has been inundated with enquires in respect of the arrest or otherwise of Tukur Mamu, the self-acclaimed Kaduna train hostage negotiator.

“This is to confirm that Manu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on September 6, 2022, while on his way to Saudi Arabia. He has since been returned to the country, today, September 7, 2022, and taken into the service’s custody”, he said.

The added: “The act followed a request by Nigeria’s military, law enforcement and intelligence community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country. The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course.”