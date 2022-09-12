Boardroom personality, Ajoke Ogunsan bags award

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of Executive Trainers Limited, Dr Ajoke Ogunsan, has been tipped for an award by the Supreme Special Recognition Awards (SUSRA).

The boardroom executive who is the wife of Chairman of ace president entrepreneur and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, will be decorated with the award on November 3, in Lagos, amidst fanfare.

Themed “National Security Question: The Need to Preserve Our Today, Secure Our Tomorrow”, the event will be graced by public office holders and administrators drawn from the corporate world.

According to the organisers of the ceremony, in a recent letter signed by one of the members of the organising committee, Etim Friday John, Ogunsan was considered for the award upon a referendum conducted and background checks by the organisers.

The statement reads in part: “the organising committee and editorial board of Supreme International Magazine in conjunction with Biscon Communications (Producers of Bisi Olatilo Show) and Biscon TV are very glad to announce the Supreme Recognition Awards — SUSRA 2022.

“It is with great pleasure that we inform you of your award of honour as the Supreme Media Woman Wealth Creation and Empowerment Icon of the Year 2022” to be presented at the Supreme Special Recognition Awards 2022.

“The Supreme Special Recognition Awards is an award put together to specially acknowledge and recognise personalities, corporate organisations and government agencies whose meritorious services and leadership lifestyle have inspired and impacted the society positively. These hardworking persons are selected based on public recommendations and a background check has been conducted to ensure that their selfless efforts and services in promoting a better society are celebrated and rewarded.

“The SUSRA committee unanimously voted Dr Mrs Ajoke Oluwafunmilola Ogunsan as the Supreme Media Woman Wealth Creation and Empowerment Icon of the Year.

“In the interim, we congratulate you on this laudable achievement and are confident you will continue to inspire the society positively.”

Recall that the awardee, who is the Managing Director/CEO of Executive Trainers Limited, has bagged a couple of recognition for her sterling performance in the corporate world, including an honorary doctorate from a UK-based university.