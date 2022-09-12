  • Monday, 12th September, 2022

APC Chairman Petitioned over Removal of Anambra Youth Leader

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, has been petitioned over alleged unlawful removal of youth leader of the party in Anambra, Innocent Nwanta.

The youth leader, who addressed journalists  yesterday said he has been unduly victimised by the chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Basil Ejidike.

Nwanta, who distributed copies of his petition to the national chairman to journalists, said he has been unlawfully removed by the chairman, even though both of them were elected during the same congress.

He suspects that his removal may not be unconnected to the recent defection of Senator Stella Oduah back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while he stayed back.

His petition read: “It is on record that APC Anambra State Chapter on 30th January, 2022 held her state congress, where members of the current State Executive Committee, including the State chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike were elected.

 “I, Hon Innocent Nwanta, was elected the State APC Youth Leader, and were subsequently inaugurated at the Party Secretariat, Amenyi Awka. The summary of the result sheet of the state congress is hereby attached for your kind perusal sir.”

He further told journalists that it is surprising, embarrassing to him that the chairman, who also benefited from the same congress, will turn around and remove him for no reason.

“He stopped inviting me to State Executive meetings and sundry party functions, and has unjustly removed and replaced me with one of his errand boys, one Mr. Jideofor Ejimofor.

“For record purposes, your Excellency, I am a bonafide APC member (attached herewith is my party membership card), with number An/Ogb/16/57524. I am an indigene of Ogbaru, and a voter in Iyiowa/Odekpe/Ohita ward.

Nwanta begged Alhaji Adamu to use his office to correct the injustice and to prevail on the state chairman of the party to reinstall him.

He added that the fear that he may be a blackleg in the party does not arise as he refused to join Senator Oduah to leave the party when she left, instead opted to remain in APC, and has worked tirelessly for the success of the party.

Several attempts by THISDAY to get reaction from the state chairman, Mr. Ejidike were not successful as calls to his mobile phone were not taken.

