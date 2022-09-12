‘Akeredolu, Most Qualified to Head S’West Tinubu/Shettima Campaign C’ttee’

Fidelis David in Akure

A former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Ondo State and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign committee, Mr Femi Adekanbi, yesterday, revealed that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, of the state, was the most qualified governor from the South West to head the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign committee in the zone.



The ruling party had created zonal directorates for the six geopolitical zones, each of whichwould be headed by a serving governor. However, multiple sources had confirmed that Akeredolu would oversee the Bola Ahmed/Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign in the South West.



Speaking with Journalists in Akure, he expressed confidence that if Akeredolu has been pencilled in as the head of the Presidential Campaign in the zone, he would lead the party to victory in the zone.



According to Adekanbi, Akeredolu, being the Chairman of APC South West Governors’ Forum, was the most competent and fit to lead the campaign of the APC presidential campaign, because he was a resourceful, ingenious and practical politician and leader with the knack for getting results where others could not succeed



” I can tell you that Akeredolu is the most qualified, apart from the fact that he is the Chairman of APC governors’ forum. Don’t forget the fact that he has been performing excellently well in that aspect. He championed the call for Southern presidency. Majority of us in the Yoruba land believed that he’s in the best position to lead the race, to champion the course.



“Let me tell you that he’s going to succeed in it and he’s going to come out victorious in all the six states and it is a pride for us in Ondo State to have him as the head of the campaign committee. I want to appeal to all of us in the state, irrespective of our political parties, to join hands with him in ensuring that he comes out victorious.



“He deserves to be the president of this country but he didn’t move towards that path but now that we have a gigantic project before him, we have no choice than letting him lead,” he stressed.

While speaking on the need for various support groups to come together, Adekanbi said the merger would boost the campaign efforts of the Presidential candidate and his running mate.