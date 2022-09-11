Zulum Offers House, Scholarship to Family of Slain CJTF Commander

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri



Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has given approval for the release of N10 million and a house to the bereaved family of a popular member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Babagana Mallam Tela who was killed by the Boko Haram.

This was revealed in a statement the spokesman to Governor Zulum, Isa Gusau issued at the weekend after the governor had visited deceased family to register his condolence after he had previously sent representatives.

Tela, also known as Kadau in Bama Local Government Area, Borno State, was the overall commander of the ‘Civilian JTF’ in the area before he was killed by the terrorist grouping in June 2022.

The ‘Civilian JTF’ is a prominent volunteer group of combat ready youths, famous for using their local understanding of Borno’s terrain to fight Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

Members of the group have been working closely with the Nigerian military and has members operating under sectors modelled after military battalions to check the excesses of the terrorist group.

Kadau was ambushed by Boko Haram, while leading his team, Sector One on a routine patrol outside Bama town.

During his meeting with counter-insurgency volunteers in Bama during the week, Zulum paid tribute to Kadau for paying the supreme price in defense of Borno and Nigeria.

He directed the release of N10m for the families upkeep over a period of time, directing that the family opens an account with joint signatories, to which the N10m, would be deposited.

Zulum also directed that a house worth another N10m be purchased for Kadau’s bereaved family so that they should stop paying rent.

He directed that all children of the late commander be awarded Borno Government’s scholarship throughout their education which he described as “very small reward for all that Kadau did in his contributions to returning peace in Bama and by extension Borno State and Nigeria”.

Zulum had before that donation, offered cash, food and textiles to all 683 volunteers involved with fighting Boko Haram in Bama and he had paid tribute to all of them for their services.

Zulum had, back in June 2019, increased the monthly allowances of all volunteers across Borno State, approved procurement of more vehicles and security gadgets for them.

The governor also approved massive recruitment of hunters to join volunteer groups and had them deployed to their communities to compliment the efforts of armed forces in fighting terrorism.