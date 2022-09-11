Toyin Saraki: Woman of Global Impact at 58

HighLife

American poet, Countee Cullen, said that some people are teeth on a silver spoon with stars strung for a rattle, indicating that these people never had to struggle. This may appear to be the case for Lady Toyin, the wife of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki. But it is not. The difference is that individuals like Toyin struggle to help others and keep up a good front while doing so. At 58, Toyin is an old hand at this and has earned the respect of men, women, and children everywhere.

Although Toyin is usually first described as the wife of the prestigious Saraki, she is a princess in her own right. Born into the Royal families of Ojora and Adele, she is a true catch and is one of the brightest lights of Saraki’s life. But more than that, Toyin has shone the light for many others to walk, which is one reason she became a global health advocate, founded Wellbeing Foundation Africa, and was appointed by World Health Organization (WHO) as an ambassador for global health.

Toyin is one of those people whose achievements have a compounding effect. As a result, she leaves more and deeper marks in the lives of the people associated with her and those she considers her charge, especially women and children. In the last 20 years, especially, Toyin’s footsteps can be seen all over efforts in Africa to improve maternal and child health, reduce gender-based violence and discrimination and allow Africans to live fully.

And that is another thing about Toyin, a lady so committed to helping other people that she doesn’t stop to consider their nationalities, religion, or any other thing. She simply backs them with her resources and influence. Therefore, at 58, she is erecting a legacy that will be remembered on the global stage for decades to come.