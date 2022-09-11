Top Hotelier Segun Awolowo Spreads Tentacles

Lagos is famed for its amazing nightlife as the city comes alive in the dark. Clubs, hangouts, lounges, and diners try to keep up with the demands of fun-seekers who seek the best places to unwind. Do you fancy a bite with a socialite? There is a new place for you with a fun atmosphere and treats patrons well: Red Pepper. Recently, this new diner joined the class of Lagos’ top high-end restaurants of international repute. Tucked within the precinct of the newly upgraded popular hotel, Country Guest House, in Ikeja GRA, Lagos, this new fabulous restaurant is owned by city socialite and hospitality guru, Segun Awolowo.

Known for going the extra mile to inject innovation into his hospitality endeavours, Awolowo has upped the standard in terms of luxury and quality entertainment only fit for royalty. With world-class facilities complimented by a team of courteous staff at the beck and call of guests and patrons, Awolowo’s Red Pepper has become a go-to destination for the affluent in Nigeria’s entertainment capital, Lagos.

The Ikenne-born businessman owns three hotels, De-Skyline Hotel and two Country Guest Houses, all in Ikeja, Lagos and another boutique hotel very close to Heathrow Airport in London. In a chat, Awolowo has been over the moon with the latest addition to his business profile. However, his 65-room hotel at the MM2 has recently been demolished to pave the way for a multi-storey 4-Star hotel in partnership with Radisson. Awolowo claimed the new hotel coming up at the airport will be the ultimate location for travellers and those in need of luxury accommodation experience and cannot wait for it to be completed and open for business.