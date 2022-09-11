Strong-Willed: How Aisha Falode Gets Her Groove Back

HighLife

Some people have the kind of will that is forged over and over again as a result of tragedy and misfortune. For these people, time leaves clear marks on their memories and it takes something extra to look back at the past, despite grappling with a strong sense of the need to move forward. The renowned sports broadcaster, Aisha Falode, is like this. In recent times, she had to endure a truly harrowing experience that nearly capsized her identity as a mother. And yet, she has not allowed herself to continue to wallow in that pit of misery and depression but is instead giving birth to new dreams like the mythical Phoenix.

Some time ago, Falode lost one of the most important lights in her life, her only son, Oloruntoba. It was not the typical passing and he was not yet old enough to be called an adult. Fray, as he was known, was only 19 years old, and had reportedly been pushed off a 17-story building in Dubai by an Arab, leading to his death.

Following Fray’s untimely demise, Falode fell into depression. To make matters worse, the authorities in Dubai did not pursue matters to the point of giving Falode closure. This also brought about the writing and publishing of the book, ‘Gift of Life – A Sibling Bond’, by Fray’s older sister, Toluwalase. It was part of what helped Falode to traverse that terrible period in her life.

Today, she is back in her spirit and ready to continue her path in the world of sports. The first indication of this was her appointment to the Women’s Football League by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2017 where she was to serve as the League’s Chairman. Even more recently, she served as the Chef de Mission (leader of the delegation) for the Nigerian team during the just-concluded 2022 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Now, Falode has joined the race for the NFF Executive Committee, a position that will be decided on via elections on September 30, 2022. Even though her ambition is in line with her old wish to contribute to women’s football in Nigeria and outside, it is also substantial proof that her will is strong and she has recovered her groove.