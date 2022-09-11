Ruud, Alcaraz in Supremacy Battle for Tennis’ Top Rank

Spanish teenager, Carlos Alcaraz will battle Norway’s Casper Ruud in the final of the US Open today in New York.

Alcaraz, 19, reached his first Grand Slam final with a five-set win over American hope Frances Tiafoe in the US Open semi-finals.

Ruud on the other hand will continued his own bid to land a first major by beating Russia’s Karen Khachanov earlier on Friday.

Third seed Alcaraz won 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 6-1 6-7 (5-7) 6-3, while fifth seed Ruud earned a 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 5-7 6-2 victory.

Whoever triumphs in today’s final will become the new men’s world number one.

The champion will replace Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who lost in the last 16 at Flushing Meadows, at the top of the ATP rankings.

Alcaraz has long been touted as a potential Grand Slam champion and now is one victory away from becoming the youngest man to win a major since Rafael Nadal at the French Open in 2005.

The teenager secured the opportunity by coming through another epic contest that showed his talent, athleticism and heart.

Beating 22nd seed Tiafoe, which took him more than four hours and four match points, was the third match in a row where he won a lengthy five-setter.