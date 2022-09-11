Property Merchant Yemi Lawal’s Headache

Yemi Lawal is a property merchant of repute. He has been in the business for many years and has tried to keep his integrity intact. It is, therefore, no exaggeration when people discuss the growing success of his estate company, which is currently taking the Lagos housing sector by storm.

He had, in the past, smiled to the banks after successfully delivering many architectural masterpieces across Lagos State. This is an attestation to his resilience and uncommon approach to issues that have to do with his kind of business which equally earned him several awards and recognition.

However, the Chairman of Seagle Property is currently experiencing a bad time.

Last week, his eye-popping building, under construction, on Oba Idowu Street in Lekki, Lagos collapsed, a development that hurt the feelings of many in and outside the state.

It was greeted with outrage, causing the state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, to resign his appointment.

To say the ugly situation is giving him a serious headache is an understatement. It is causing him sleepless nights, not because millions of Naira have gone down with the collapsed building but it has affected his integrity with a blot on his hard-earned reputation.

Lawal, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) had over 18 years of commercial banking experience in audit, treasury, branch management, regional management and corporate banking, majoring in Corporate & Project Finance.

Prior to floating Seagle Property Development Company Limited in 2007, he had left the banking industry in 2005 as a Regional Manager to set up Eagleways Investment Group, which is now the umbrella body of all his subsidiary companies.