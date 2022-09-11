  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Political Jesters Dino Melaye, Fani Kayode, Showcase Clownish Talents

Life & Style | 7 hours ago

Society Watch

Dino Melaye seems to derive pleasure in stoking the embers of controversy at the slightest opportunity. In the past, he had been involved in some ridiculous drama. You would be forgiven if you think the former member of the Red Chamber would have outgrown his kind of childish comedy.

Dino’s theatric reminds one of Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, who has yet to feature either in a stage play or a Nollywood movie but has the potentiality of a comedian. He is never in short supply of comical tendencies.

A few days ago, the smooth-talking Fani-Kayode,  fondly known as FFK, for inexplicable reasons, stirred the hornet’s nest when he posted an old picture on Twitter of the Kogi State-born lawmaker, Melaye, “drinking” garri with the caption: “This is Dino Melaye drinking garri when he was still struggling! You can take a man out of the jungle but you can’t take the jungle out of a man! This clown is a real jungle.”

Melaye, who doesn’t know how to maintain his cool in the face of slight provocation, literally fired back, saying, “FFK, I posted this picture myself in 2010 as a member of the House of Representatives showing how much I like Ijebu garri. I have never hidden the fact that I am from a very poor background. I am proud of my past, my present and my future. Won three national elections and had a second address.”

Since then, the two political ‘jesters’ have thrown caution to the wind, with a series of skits showcasing their shameful acts which have made them the butt of jokes among the youngsters that had before now looked up to them.

While many expressed their shock over such behaviours, some are simply indifferent, knowing them to be capable of such comical tendencies.     

