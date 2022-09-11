Ooni of Ife New Wife Unveiled

HighLife

Marriage is such a sweet thing. Unlike those committed to religious oaths or who for one reason or another prefer to live their entire lives in solitude, the rest of us are easily cheered up at the prospect of someone else having our backs, especially when such people are of the opposite gender.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is not falling behind in his journey to the origin. In fact, one could say that Oba Ogunwusi has eclipsed the doings of many of his forebears, especially considering the beauty and sheer charm of his new Olori.

The name Mariam Anako rings like a soft bell. It became popular across the Southwest for a short time and disappeared almost immediately after, returning to its place on Nigeria’s corporate shelf. The reason for this appearing-disappearing act is that the bearer of the name changed statuses, going from being a mid-level corporate Amazon to the Queen of Ife.

Now known as Olori Mariam Ogunwusi (nee Anako), the new bride is not some airhead with the waistline of a grasshopper. She is in her 30s and is one of the decision-makers at Nestoil Limited.

According to reports, Olori Mariam is an indigene of Kogi State from the Ebira axis. Her father is late but she grew up under the mentorship of former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Dikko Abubakar. Moreover, she is not the only one who has found remarkable success among her siblings. Her elder sister, Medinat Anako, is the Special Adviser on Intergovernmental Affairs and Kogi State Diaspora Focal Point Officer (DFPO) to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. Another one, Mrs. Raliat Abdulrahman (nee Anako), is a Special Adviser to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila. She is not from a house of slackers.

Maybe this is one of the many things that Oba Ogunwusi saw in her and compelled him to take her as his Olori.