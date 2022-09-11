Olori Janet Afolabi’s New Initiative

If you think Olori Janet Afolabi, the Queen of Apomu Kingdom is out of ideas for the development of her people, you will be forgiven. She is not resting on her oars yet.

Weeks back the CNN award-winning journalist officially flagged off “Initiative to Stop Teenage Pregnancy.”

It was gathered that the initiative that is aimed at curbing the rising rate of teenage pregnancy in the community was launched at the town palace hall. According to the Problem Analysis research carried out by Olori Afolabi, 60 per cent of teenage girls in Apomu are either pregnant or have given birth to one or more children.

The research also shows that factors responsible for teenage pregnancy range from poverty, child marriage, excessive consumption of alcohol, access to online pornographic videos, rape, unemployment, lack of sex education, nonchalant attitude of some parents and decreased supervision of parents on the lifestyles of teenagers.

The rate of teenage pregnancy has now led to economic, social, psychological and medical challenges. There is increased poverty, street children, malnutrition, VVF, out-of-school teenagers and unproductive lifestyles.

Worried by this trend, Olori Afolabi decided to embark on the initiative to reduce some of the consequences and dangers of teenage pregnancy.

Speaking at the event, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi the Alapomu of Apomu urged parents and stakeholders to discourage their wards from pre-marital sex, prostitution and an undue craze for money.

In her speech, Olori Afolabi said teenage pregnancy has impacted negatively on the educational development of the community. She said: “This initiative is to sensitise teenagers about the dangers and consequences inherent in early pregnancy and abortions. It is saddening that hundreds of teenage students with great potential have either lost their lives or their vital organs in the process of attempting to terminate unwanted pregnancies.”

Also, Christiana Adelabu, Otun Iyalode of Apomuland, who is the highest female chief, said some parents contribute to the increase in teenage pregnancy by celebrating their teenage girls who give birth to children.

This practice encourages other teenagers to get pregnant. She, however, encouraged teenage girls to face their education and shun men, adding that, if they are not interested in education they should learn a skill.

To sustain the initiative Olori Afolabi has set up a Teenage Pregnancy Committee that will take the sensitisation campaign to remote areas of Apomu, markets, motor parks, churches, mosques and schools.