Odion Ighalo Leads Al Hilal to Lusail Super Cup Victory

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Odion Ighalo proved Friday night that he’s not ready to hang his boots yet as he gave a virtuoso performance leading his Saudi Arabia Al Hilal to win the Lusail Super Cup in Qatar. Al Hilal who are the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) champions, defeated Egyptian league winners Zamalek 4-1 in shootouts to clinch the trophy. Regulation time deadlocked 1-1.

Playing before a near capacity 77, 575 fans inside the magnificent Lusail Stadium earmarked to host the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Ighalo gave Al Hilal the lead in 18th minute with a lob over advancing Mohamed Awad, after he sneaked in to pick an aerial pass from Gustavo Cuellar.

That goal electrified the arena despite Zamalek’s fans, who were in the majority, continuing in their tradition of singing, drumming and dancing.

Although the Egyptian side equalized for the game to drag into penalty kicks, Al Hilal goalkeeper, Abdullah Al Muaiouf, was hero of the night, blocking a Mahmoud El Wensh shot after Ahmed Zizo’s first effort came back off the post in the shootouts.

All four Al Hilal players scored, with Andre Carrillo netting the winner.

The match was the last major test for the $675 million stadium before the kick off of this year’s World Cup final.

Seventy-two days from the start of the tournament, Lusail is the last stadium to be officially inaugurated amongst the eight to be used to host the world.

It will host 10 World Cup matches, including the December 18 final.