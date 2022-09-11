Lagos to the World: Sanwo-Olu Markets Lagos and Dazzles Americans

HighLife

There is much to be said about Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Since coming into power in 2019, the man has always found ways to outstrip expectations and push ahead of his peers. Recently, he started wooing foreign investors to Lagos, noting the cardinal excellencies of the state and guaranteeing that a trial will convince them. And even though these foreigners are not yet rushing here in their droves, their reactions to Sanwo-Olu’s suggestions show that they are clearly dazzled and captivated.

Governor Sanwo-Olu continues to prove to Lagosians everywhere that they did not make a mistake when they elected him to be their leader. Del-York International recently held a banquet in honour of the governor in Washington DC, United States. During the feast which was themed: ‘Investment Opportunities in Lagos, Africa’s Largest Economy,’ Sanwo-Olu went to great lengths to show that Lagos could become one of the most lucrative investment wells in the world if given the chance.

Dazzling his audience with statistics and research-driven facts, Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos satisfies every criterion for a region worthy of a deluge of investments. Moreover, with the efforts of his administration to establish an accommodating atmosphere for profitable businesses, Sanwo-Olu guaranteed that every investment will yield greater returns than expected.

One of the questions that might have become a fork in the confident arguments of Lagos’ greatness by Sanwo-Olu was the matter of security. In light of the waves of insecurity sweeping across Nigeria, how is Lagos different? Sanwo-Olu answered this question smoothly, explaining why there is no Nigerian state as safe as Lagos. He also shared some of the dynamic policies and infrastructural provisions that his administration regularly updates to sustain this security.

By the end of his speech, Sanwo-Olu was greeted with a round of applause, showing that his audience had been convinced by him. It wouldn’t have been altogether astounding if the spectators had thrown up their hats and napkins in cheers. That is the kind of visionary and charismatic leader that Sanwo-Olu is. It is all the more fascinating that he did not intentionally dazzle the Americans. He simply spoke the truth.