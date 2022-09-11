  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Is Rotimi Amaechi Staying Aloof?

Human life and experience have always been a kaleidoscope of surprises. In the face of these surprises, there is very little that an individual can do outside of persevering. This is the state of things for Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation and one of the 2023 presidential aspirants under the canopy of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Having lost both his ministerial position and the shot at the presidency, things have quieted down for the man. But does this mean that he is staying away from the goings-on across political parties?

There is no debating the fact that Amaechi has recoiled into a shell, choosing to live under the radar. This is reportedly the consequence of his having lost the chance to represent the APC in the 2023 presidential elections. However, one can say he did remarkably well, although it is evident that he is not as impressed by his achievements as others are.

Among the  APC presidential aspirants during the primary election, Amaechi came behind only Bola Tinubu with 316 votes to Tinubu’s 1,271. Almost immediately after the election, Amaechi was among the aspirants that noted that most of the party delegates had been bribed and therefore sold out their voting rights to the highest bidder. The intelligent public interpreted Amaechi’s comments as meaning that he might have won had it been a fair game.

Nevertheless, because there was really nothing holding Amaechi back in Abuja, it did not take long for him to retire to Rivers State, where he can at least rest from all the political scheming and struggling. However, ever since then, he has been operating on a low key. This is despite the prodding of some of his detractors in Rivers.

So, there are currently many questions from the public about whether Amaechi has completely thrown in the towel. But this does not seem to be the case. Perhaps the former Transport Minister is only resting, saving his strength for the future. Time will tell which it is.

